Checkpoint yields 3 men, 3 sachets of illegal drugs

THREE men on board a motorcycle were arrested Thursday night in Barangay Lutac, City of Naga for carrying illegal drugs.

They were nabbed in a checkpoint conducted by the operatives of Naga police.

Judie Boy Montegrande, 30, a resident of Barangay Das, Toledo City and his companions Eric Cabra, 43, and Rico Canumay, 39, were found carrying three medium sachets of suspected shabu.

Upon seeing the police checkpoint, the three men reportedly tried to evade it but failed.

Complaints will be filed against the suspects for violating the anti-drug law.