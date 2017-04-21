‘Drug pusher’ killed in Duljo RDEU 7 buy-bust
A 22-YEAR-OLD suspected drug pusher was killed during a buy-bust led by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) 7 in Sitio Buli, Barangay Duljo-Fatima yesterday afternoon.
Killed was Arjo Mernilo, the target of RDEU 7 in the 2 p.m. operation.
Operatives transacted with Mernilo twice. But during the second try, Mernilo sensed he was dealing with a police decoy and tried to pull out a gun.
Police fired at Mernilo and hit him in the right elbow and stomach.
Medics tried to revive Mernilo and took him to the hospital. But he was already dead when he reached Cebu City Medical Center.
Senior Insp. Ian Macatangay, team leader of the RDEU 7, said they acted on the complaints of some neighbors thatf Mernilo was dealings with illegal drugs.
Mernilo was considered as a street pusher.
Recovered at the scene were three medium packs of shabu and a .45 pistol loaded with five bullets.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 22, 2017.
