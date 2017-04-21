Enforcers asked to protect selves from heat
DUE to the increasing warm temperature this month, an official of the City of Talisay Traffic Operation Development Authority (CTTODA) asked traffic enforcers to avoid exposing themselves under the sun for too long.
Lawyer Oscar Capacio, consultant of CTTODA, advised enforcers to find shade while manning the streets, especially if the traffic situation in their assigned area is still smooth.
Officials of the Department of Health 7 had advised the public to avoid exposing themselves to the sun for too long to avoid ailments such as heat stroke.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 22, 2017.
