Man dies in vehicular incident in Minglanilla

A 57-YEAR-OLD man died after his car collided with a 10-wheeler truck around 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, in Barangay Poblacion Ward 1, Minglanilla, Cebu.

Alvin Samino, 33, the driver of the truck, said he was on his way to Cebu City to deliver sacks of cement when he saw a gray car driven by Orencio Taraya, 57, swerving along the highway.

Taraya reportedly encroached the opposite lane but suddenly swerved back to the other lane, resulting in a direct collision with Samino's truck. Taraya died on the spot.

After Taraya's car hit his gear box, Samino reportedly lost control of the truck and slammed it toward the front gate of a nearby house. Samino immediately surrendered to the police.

The incident caused a massive traffic jam in the area. (SunStar Cebu)