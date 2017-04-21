Mayor warns maligners

“I WILL bite and if you also get hurt, don’t cry.”

This is the warning of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to the persons allegedly spreading black propaganda about him in social media.

“All I can say is that I’m scared but I will fight back. I don’t like to be a martyr. Sport lang,” Osmeña said.

The propaganda, which reportedly started during his flight back to Cebu from a personal trip to South Korea last week, allegedly aims to create tension between the mayor and President Rodrigo Duterte.

A Facebook page has alleged that contrary to Osmeña’s posts that he was in the country to conduct a field study on the Seoul Bus Rapid Transit system, he may have joined key Liberal Party personalities during his trip for a meeting to oust the president.

Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Antonio Trillanes IV were also reportedly in Korea for the Lenten break.

Another post calling Osmeña “a product of political dynasty” is also spreading online.

It claimed that unlike the president, the mayor did not finish college and that he won’t have political influence if it were not for his grandfather, the late President Sergio Osmeña Sr.

The mayor, however, pointed out that he has nothing against Duterte, and lauded the latter for sharing his stand against tax evaders.

“I don’t compare myself with the president. We are very similar, only he’s bolder. But I admire him,” he said.

Osmeña, who has been in public service for decades, added that several influential personalities may be behind the propaganda against him.

“Many of my opponents, their talent is how to destroy. My talent is I try to build faster than they can destroy,” he said.