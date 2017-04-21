OFW's home gets robbed; suspects wanted | SunStar

OFW's home gets robbed; suspects wanted

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

OFW's home gets robbed; suspects wanted

Friday, April 21, 2017

THE home of an overseas Filipino worker in Sitio Abuno, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City was robbed.

Maria Longcanaya, 40, who is in Saudi Arabia, was dismayed by what Santos Pangatungan, Danilo Longcanaya and Mae Longcanaya did.

She said she knew them and allowed them to stay at her house for more than two years.

Neighbor Victor Emnace Jr. suspected that the three robbed the house because of their sudden disappearance.

The victim found out that the suspects took with them several things worth P18,775. Rose Mary Guinto, CNU Intern

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 22, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments