Ombud sacks LTO employee

THE Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas sacked a Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 personnel for amassing wealth that was allegedly beyond her income.

Luanne Ivy Cabatingan, graft investigation and prosecution officer, dismissed from service Cynthia Duterte-Entero, a former administrative aide of the LTO Motor Vehicle Inspection Center in Mandaue City, for violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The Ombudsman said that Entero failed to prove the legitimacy of the acquisition of her properties and the increase of her wealth to P2.97 million from 2003 to 2010.

“The prima facie presumption that the properties have been unlawfully acquired still stands,” read Cabatingan’s 16-page decision.

Aside from her dismissal, the Ombudsman also forfeited Entero’s retirement benefits and barred her from working again in government.

Entero will also face trial for violating the anti-graft law.

The case stemmed from the complaint filed by the Ombudsman’s Field Investigation Office.

Based on her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) in 2003, Entero’s net worth was P1.92 million. It included the income of her husband who works in LTO-Danao City.

However, the Ombudsman said that even with the couple’s combined income, it could not account for the increase in their assets.

The couple did not declare any business and financial connection in their SALN.

Replying to the charges, Entero said she came from a “well-off” family prior to her employment in government.

She also said that she and her husband are “financially-stable.”

But Cabatingan maintained that the increase in Entero’s net worth is “grossly disproportionate” to her income.