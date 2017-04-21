Osmeña lets VM to reconvene PCAC

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña wants Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella to reconvene the City’s Police Coordinating and Advisory Council (PCAC).

In his news conference yesterday, the mayor said he will allow Labella to serve as PCAC head.

“ I will let him handle that,” he told reporters.

Labella earlier asked the mayor to reconvene PCAC so the City Government can monitor the agencies that are in charge of the city’s peace and order situation.

Labella also wants the Cebu City Jail monitored after the reported increase on the number of inmates who have communicable diseases.

In the previous years, Labella said that PCAC monitors every week the sick inmates inside the facility as well as the interventions made.

The mayor said, though, that Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos, who is the deputy mayor for health, already took care of the sick inmates.

As head of PCAC, Labella can give recommendations on matters involving the functions and operations of law enforcement agencies.

Representatives of the Cebu City Police Office, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Fire and Protection and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, among others, sit as members of the advisory council.