Roads closed for village’s festival

SOME major roads in Cebu City will be closed on Sunday to pave the way for the 10th anniversary celebration of the Kaplag Buwad Festival.

Major roads in Barangay San Nicolas will be closed from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight for the festival’s parade.

The parade will pass C. Padilla St., B. Aranas St., Tres de Abril St., Lakandula St. and Carlock St.

The closure will take effect an hour before the parade kicks off.

The Cebu City Transportation Office will reopen the roads once the celebration ends.

Aside from the road closure, 32 personnel of the Sawang Calero Police Station will be fielded on Sunday.

Village chief Abraham Desamparado said that while this year’s celebration is more austere than in previous years, it will not affect the quality of presentations.

The City Government donated P150,000 to the barangay for the festival.

The barangay, though, will shorten the duration of the parade due to fewer contingents.

“Our contingents are composed of representatives from our sitios. We had 12 before, but because of recent demolitions, we only have six contingents for this year,” said Desamparado.

Other festival activities include free dried fish tasting for local and foreign tourists.

Desamparado said dried fish vendors will also give customers a 10 percent discount.

The festival will run from April 24 to 30. The event is the barangay’s way of paying tribute and thanking Señor Sto. Niño for keeping their livelihood prosperous all these years.

It is also a celebration of the finding of the image of Señor Sto. Niño in the village 444 years ago.