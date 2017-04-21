Seniors to get 3rd tranche of cash aid
AT least 60,000 senior citizens in all 80 barangays in Cebu City will receive P60 million worth of financial assistance from the City Government today.
Each elderly will get P1,000, which represents the third tranche of their P12,000 cash aid for this year.
The remaining P9,000 will be distributed in the coming months.
If a senior citizen fails to get his or her financial assistance today, he or she has 10 working days to claim the money at the City Treasurer’s Office.
The half-day simultaneous distribution in the 80 villages will start at 8 a.m.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 22, 2017.
