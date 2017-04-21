Waterfront Hotel teams up with SunStar for Best of Cebu 2016 awarding party
Friday, April 21, 2017
SUNSTAR'S Best of Cebu party and awarding 2016 will be held at the Pacific Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on May 19, 2017.
Awarded as SunStar Weekend's Best City Hotel for the second time (2015 and 2016 respectively), Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino has fortified its commitment to quality service by being the venue partner with SunStar for the awarding of the Best of Cebu 2016 winners. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 22, 2017.
