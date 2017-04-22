Don’t overreact: Cebu City mayor to public

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is asking the public not to overreact following reports of suspicious persons in Olango Island in Lapu-lapu City.

In his news conference yesterday, Osmeña said it is good that there is public vigilance, but it should not reach to the point of overreaction.

“It’s good that people report suspicious things but we should be careful not to overreact. If you overreact, you just create more damage than good. You report it and we will look into it but we will not announce every report of strangers,” he said.

There is always a threat when it comes to security, the mayor said, that is why public cooperation is important.

“This risk has always been there. It is not something new,” he said.

Osmeña reiterated the importance for the public to report directly to authorities any suspicious person and activity in their area.

Osmeña said the City is fortunate since it has an established better defensive structure against lawless elements through networks of peacekeepers in barangays.

Aside from volunteer peace and order advocates, the parish security group is also there to help secure the entire city.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak also tapped the fisherfolk to report to authorities any suspicious persons and pumpboats in coastal areas.

He asked Romeo Trazona, head of Panaghugpong sa Mananagat sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo, to disseminate the advisory to the group’s members and to the six other fisherfolk assocations.

He also urged residents who plan to go to Olango to postpone their trip until the issue is resolved. That way, authorities won’t be distracted from verifying the presence of armed men in the island. Mara Gabilan, CNU Intern