Plan to give vaccine to kids remains unimplemented

THE planned school-based dengue vaccination for Grade 4 students remains unimplemented in Cebu as of now.

This, after an official of the Department of Health (DOH) 7 said that their central office has yet to finalize the guidelines for its implementation.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, head of the DOH 7’s Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (Resu) and regional dengue coordinator, told reporters that the school-based dengue vaccination may proceed next school year.

With the dengue vaccination postponed, Blanco said they will prepare a new set of names of those who will get the vaccine.

He said that while the guidelines had been drafted, it still needs inter-agency coordination with the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Department of Education.

But as Central Visayas has yet to see a vaccine to be tested, the dengue situation in the region has worsened.

As of this week, there are 4,657 dengue cases and 50 deaths. In the same period last year, 4,813 cases and 31 deaths were reported.

Cebu City remains on top of cities and towns in Central Visayas with the most number of dengue cases, with 943 cases and 14 deaths.

On the same period last year, only 669 cases and three deaths were monitored in Cebu City.

Next to Cebu City is Mandaue City with 419 cases and one death. Last year, Mandaue City had 242 cases and three deaths.

After Mandaue City is Lapu-Lapu City with 329 cases and five deaths. Last year, Lapu-Lapu City only had 145 cases and four deaths.