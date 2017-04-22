Police keep eye on Pasil fish port after Bohol clash

THERE are daily round trips from Pasil Fish Port in Cebu City to Inabanga and Clarin in Bohol.

Because of the recent clash in Inabanga between members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and government troops, the Cebu City Police Office has detailed personnel to guard the port 24/7.

“All our policemen there are on alert. They conduct visual profiling on the passengers as there are regular boats that ferry them there,” City Director Joel Doria said.

Doria, who inspected the port yesterday morning, said that as a safety precaution, police officers will inspect and profile the passengers leaving and arriving at the port.

“The police assistance desk will be maintained to preempt any incident in the area because it’s a busy port, especially during the arrival of passengers and fishing vessels,” he said.

Doria said that he saw the need for the Maritime Police to be visible in the area as they have the authority over the vessels.

Senior Insp. Keith Andaya, San Nicolas Police Station chief, said there are about 30 motorbancas operating in the port that ferry passengers from Cebu to Bohol and back.

“After we heard the news about the Bohol clash, we maximized our police concentration in the Pasil Fish Port to prevent these armed group from coming here,” Andaya said.

“If there’s tension, from just visually inspecting their things we will do a total inspection on the belongings of the passengers,” he said.

From Monday to Sunday, the passengers from Inabanga and Clarin, Bohol arrive in the port at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The motor bancas also pass through Kalibutan Island in Talibon, Bohol and passengers arrive in Pasil at 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Andaya said he ordered his men to memorize the faces of the remaining eight suspected members of the ASG in the Inabanga clash.

Doria said that a police assistance desk manned by four policemen had been set up before the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Cebu.

“We are not only on the lookout for drug personalities but also terrorists,” Doria said.