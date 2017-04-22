Troops clash with Abu Sayyafs in Bohol anew; 1 dead

CEBU (Updated) -- Another clash between the government troops and suspected remaining members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) transpired with one dead on Saturday, April 22, in Clarin town, Bohol.

Bohol Provincial Police Office Director Felipe Natividad confirmed that the Abu Sayyaf leader Joselito Melloria was killed in the gunfight.

Clarin is a town next to Inabanga town located at 11.5 kilometers.

Clarin Police Station Chief Fernando Peroramas, in an interview with SunStar Cebu, said the residents in the area were advised to stay in their homes.

“There was no time to evacuate. They were advised to hide,” Peroramas said.

The gunfight started around 12 noon, Saturday, in Sitio Lagising, Barangay Bacane, Clarin town, Bohol with the Clarin Police Station conducting a blocking force in the area.

Troops from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Special Weapons and Tactic, Provincial Intelligence Branch Bohol, Military Intelligence Group and the local police are still in the area.

On April 11, a police officer and three soldiers died while five terrorists were killed during the clash in Inabanga, Bohol.

A day after, the body of the Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Maumar Askali, alias Abu Rami, was retrieved. (SunStar Cebu)