5 arrested in drug op in Lapu-Lapu | SunStar

5 arrested in drug op in Lapu-Lapu

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

5 arrested in drug op in Lapu-Lapu

Sunday, April 23, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

FIVE persons were arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City last Thursday.

Arrested were Benjie “Kokoy” Astilla, 41, Leonardo “Jong-Jong” Balos, 42, Ruben “Jun-jun” Obayan, 30, Shiela Aliviado, 29; and Rodel “Titing” Berdon, 27.

They were caught in Sitio Mapoha Matumbo at 8:45 p.m. Personnel of the Lapu-Lapu Police Station 5 led by Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino seized 66 sachets and a large pack of suspected shabu worth P83,072, the buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

They are detained in the Lapu-Lapu Police Office holding cell.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 23, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments