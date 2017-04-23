5 arrested in drug op in Lapu-Lapu
FIVE persons were arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City last Thursday.
Arrested were Benjie “Kokoy” Astilla, 41, Leonardo “Jong-Jong” Balos, 42, Ruben “Jun-jun” Obayan, 30, Shiela Aliviado, 29; and Rodel “Titing” Berdon, 27.
They were caught in Sitio Mapoha Matumbo at 8:45 p.m. Personnel of the Lapu-Lapu Police Station 5 led by Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino seized 66 sachets and a large pack of suspected shabu worth P83,072, the buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia from the suspects.
They are detained in the Lapu-Lapu Police Office holding cell.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 23, 2017.
