60,000 seniors receive cash assistance from City Hall

MORE than 60,000 senior citizens in Cebu City received another tranche of their financial assistance from the City Government yesterday.

Fructosa Suico, 68, said her P1,000 cash aid this month will go directly to her maintenance medicine.

Suico, of Barangay Sambag I, said she favors the new process of giving out the financial assistance.

“It is nice that the City was able to distribute our financial assistance on a monthly basis because we can use it for our immediate needs,” she said in Cebuano.

Each of the elderly got P1,000 cash aid, which forms part of the P4,000 total dole-out that the City has distributed this year.

For the entire year, seniors will get a total of P12,000 as financial assistance.

The Office of the Seniors Citizens’ Affairs and the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) did not monitor any major hitches during yesterday’s distribution.

In Barangay Sambag I, Barangay Mayor’s Office head Ailien Guardo said they finished the distribution despite the transfer of venue.

Guardo said they needed to do the distribution in Cebu City Sports Center to make it comfortable for the beneficiaries.

“It is our pleasure to help in the distribution of financial assistance to our seniors. And it all went well,” she said.

As practiced, the City did the distribution simultaneously in the 80 barangays.

Those who failed to claim their cash will have to get it in City Hall on Monday.