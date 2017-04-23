Cebu City Council revives move to regulate habal-habal

THE proposed ordinance granting the Cebu City Government the authority to issue local regulatory franchise to operators of motorcycles-for-hire (habal-habal) was reintroduced in the City Council.

“There is an urgent need to constitute safety measures for the habal-habal drivers and commuters. According to the World Health Organization report, 53 percent of road traffic facilities in the Philippines were motorcycle or tricycle riders,” read a portion of the proposed measure.

In their proposed ordinance, Councilors Pastor Alcover Jr. and Jose Daluz III said there is a need to regulate the habal-habal or motor taxi since the traffic condition has worsened.

Commuters, Alcover and Daluz said, suffer from a lack of efficient mass transport system and habal-habal has become the common transport in the city.

The proposed measure includes the imposition of an annual registration fee of between P250 and P500.

Operators and drivers will also be penalized once caught violating traffic rules.

The penalty ranges from P500 to P2,000.

Regulating these motorcycles will ensure the safety of the passengers and drivers, Alcover and Daluz said.

The operators will also have to register with the barangay where they operate.

But prior to registration, the driver will undergo riding skills training and traffic rules and regulations seminar.

The authors of the proposed ordinance have referred the matter to the Council’s committee on laws.