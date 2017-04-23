Cop’s brother caught in Duljo drug bust

THE brother of a policeman who went absent without official leave (Awol) was caught during a buy-bust in Sitio Barrio Lapok, Barangay Duljo-Fatima last Friday evening.

Police identified the suspected drug pusher as Rogelio “Jay-R” Pogoy, 39, the brother of a PO1 Roger Pogoy assigned in the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO). He was also arrested last Oct. 8 for illegal possession of firearms.

Senior Insp. Narrolf Tan, head of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), said that Pogoy was one of the biggest drug suppliers in Duljo. They are still investigating where he got his drug stash.

Pogoy was caught at 11:45 p.m. last Friday inside a house after he transacted with a decoy for P500 worth of drugs.

Shabu with an estimated worth of P115,500 was confiscated from him. It was contained in one large, one medium and five small packs of shabu, weighing 33 grams.

Pogoy did not submit himself to police in the Oplan Tokhang campaign of the police.

Operatives placed him under three weeks of surveillace.

Tan said that the suspect caters to small-time pushers.

Police’s Oplan Tokhang has been blamed for the deaths of suspected drug personalities in the government’s fight against illegal drugs under President Rodrigo Duterte.