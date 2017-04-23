Davao police official with 'links' to ASG detained in Bohol

CLARIN town police detained a police official from Davao on Saturday night, April 22, after she was suspected to have links with the remaining Abu Sayyaf members in Bohol.

An intelligence source, who asked not to be named, said the official was onboard a black Nissan Navarra vehicle, with a driver believed to be a Tausug (Moro tribe in southern Sulu province), when they were intercepted at a military checkpoint near a resort in Barangay Bacani, Clarin town, Bohol.

The vehicle was flagged down while the second encounter between government troops and suspected Abu Sayyaf members ensued Saturday night.

"They were driving fast that's why they were flagged down in a military roadblock near a resort in Barangay Bacani. Intel personnel saw her throw a cellphone on the ground," the intelligence officer said.

The mobile phone was traced and the intelligence officer learned that the Davao police official and her driver were allegedly contacting the remaining members of the Abu Sayyaf in Bohol.

"They were trying to rescue a 17-year-old alias Asis, who was the direct bloodline of a royalty in Basilan," another source said.

Local police have not yet confirmed the information but said that the detained police official, who is from the crime laboratory in Davao Region, has been in their office for interrogation since 11 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday's clash between government soldiers and Abu Sayyaf bandits happened 11 days after their first encounter in Inabanga town, Bohol that left 10 people dead, including three soldiers and one policeman.

Military officials said the extremists traveled far from their jungle bases in southern Sulu province to carry out kidnappings for ransom and bombings for the first time in Bohol, a popular tourism destination known for its white-sand beaches, waterfalls, caves and wildlife.

The United States and the Philippines list Abu Sayyaf as a terrorist organization because of its bombings, kidnappings for ransom and beheadings. (SunStar Cebu/SunStar Philippines/With AP)