Deal for BJMP 7 to stop handling correctional facility put on hold

THE agreement to stop the supervision of the Cebu City’s Operation Second Chance Center (OSCC) in Barangay Kalunasan by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) 7 was put on hold in the City Council.

The council said it has to study the development first.

During the Council’s session last week, Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia wanted to scrutinize the memorandum of agreement (MOA), which was signed years ago.

Garcia, who chairs the council’s committee on laws, styling and ordinances, wants to determine if the disengagement of BJMP 7 from OSCC will not be disadvantageous to the city.

“We need to study it. The basis for the disengagement is the contract of engagement, a MOA, or whatever it is called, which was signed years ago,” he said.

If the MOA will be approved and signed by Mayor Tomas Osmeña and BJMP 7 Director Dennis Rocamora, the jail management will withdraw all its personnel detailed in OSCC. The move will allow the City to solely manage the center and hire its own personnel.

City Councilor Sisinio Andales, who authored the resolution, agreed to the deferment, saying he will look for a copy of the MOA.

OSCC is a correctional facility for children in conflict with the law. BJMP 7 started supervising it after they signed the MOA with the City last July 31, 2002.

Under the proposed disengagement, BJMP 7 said that its participation is temporary.

Last month, the City started training personnel who will take over the management of OSCC.

It is also stated that the City Government has trained personnel to take over the positions of the BJMP personnel.

The City Legal Office has issued an opinion favoring the disengagement of BJMP 7 from the operations of OSCC.

Councilor Margarita Osmeña, deputy mayor on social services, said the BJMP 7 supervised the training of at least 20 employees of the center, including those who will serve as escorts, security, and house parents.

In 2014, BJMP informed the City that it will withdraw all their personnel from the OSCC, saying that the move is allegedly in violation of Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.