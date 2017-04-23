Security guard stabbed, wounded

A SECURITY guard was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed while he was on duty last Friday in Barangay Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City.

Franklin Leones Laurente, 26, a security guard of Flux Engineering, was working when he heard someone knocking on the gate of the establishment.

Upon opening the gate, a certain “Jonas” suddenly stabbed him in the stomach, prompting him to run and ask for help.

Fortunately, a Japanese national, who was driving a car and happened to pass by the area, brought him to the Mactan Doctors Hospital in Basak for treatment. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern