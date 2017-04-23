Security guard stabbed, wounded
A SECURITY guard was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed while he was on duty last Friday in Barangay Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City.
Franklin Leones Laurente, 26, a security guard of Flux Engineering, was working when he heard someone knocking on the gate of the establishment.
Upon opening the gate, a certain “Jonas” suddenly stabbed him in the stomach, prompting him to run and ask for help.
Fortunately, a Japanese national, who was driving a car and happened to pass by the area, brought him to the Mactan Doctors Hospital in Basak for treatment. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 23, 2017.
