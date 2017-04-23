Surrenderer, 22, shot dead

A 22-YEAR-OLD surrenderer of the Oplan Tokhang was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding men in Poblacion West, Moalboal town, Cebu Province yesterday morning.

Jason Deniega, who earlier submitted himself to the Oplan Tokhang, succumbed to several gunshot wounds in his body, according to PO2 Jeoffrey Badilles.

“He was among those who first surrendered when the Tokhang was launched,” Badilles said.

Deniega was onboard his own motorcycle when the two unidentified assailants shot him several times.

The local police recovered empty shells of a caliber .45 firearm.