Surrenderer, 22, shot dead
A 22-YEAR-OLD surrenderer of the Oplan Tokhang was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding men in Poblacion West, Moalboal town, Cebu Province yesterday morning.
Jason Deniega, who earlier submitted himself to the Oplan Tokhang, succumbed to several gunshot wounds in his body, according to PO2 Jeoffrey Badilles.
“He was among those who first surrendered when the Tokhang was launched,” Badilles said.
Deniega was onboard his own motorcycle when the two unidentified assailants shot him several times.
The local police recovered empty shells of a caliber .45 firearm.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 23, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!