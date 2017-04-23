Tri-level pass ready for bidding

A TRI-LEVEL pass that will be constructed in Mandaue City is set for bidding with a budget of P1 billion.

Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, chief of staff of Rep. Jonas Cortes (Cebu, 6th), said that Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar signed the terms of reference for the design and build of a “depressed structure multilevel pass” last month.

This will include a tunnel, a flyover and a road on United Nations (UN) Ave. and DM Cortes St. (formerly Plaridel St.), he said.

The project was budgeted in 2016 and 2017. The construction will be in two phases, with P500 million for each phase.

Mandaue Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing, when he was still congressman, endorsed the project. Cortes and Quisumbing have been following up DPWH for the project.

After Villar signed the terms of reference, Calipayan said the bidding may be held in June or July.

DPWH’s design for the structures will be followed by the winning bidder.

The implementation of the project will take one year and six months to two years, in addition to the planning and preparations, said Calipayan.

In a separate interview, Umapad Barangay Captain Nelson Rubio, whose area is included in the project, said they had a meeting with Cortes about the matter last month. He said he was informed that the project will start this year.

“Duna nay epekto unya sa traffic pero mapangitaan na og paagi nga di ingon ana ka-traffic (It will have an effect on the city’s traffic, but there is always a way),” he said.

Based on the feasibility study, Rubio said the tunnel will be a few meters away from the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and its end will be near Pacific Mall.

For the flyover, vehicles will turn left from the new bridge going to DM Cortes St. near Shell gasoline station.

Traffic is expected to ease in these areas and will benefit people going to the airport, to Cebu City and to the northern towns.

“Ma-relieve ang traffic padong north, especially katong padong Cansaga lane (Traffic on UN Ave. will improve, especially the lane going to Cansaga),” said Calipayan.