47-year-old shot in Barangay Pung-ol Sibugay

A 47-YEAR-OLD man was shot on his head by an unknown assailant on Monday morning, April 24, in Barangay Pung-ol Sibugay, Cebu City.

Police identified the victim as June Gimeno Navarro, a resident of Sitio Trasier, Barangay Lawaan 3, Talisay City.

According to police investigation, the victim, a scrap helper, was sleeping on a bench in front of a sari-sari store when he was shot by an unidentified man using a firearm of unknown caliber.

Police said the bullet hit the victim's head.

The motive of the incident was personal grudge, according to investigation.

Navarro, who was able to shout and ask for help, was brought by his brother-in-law Joy Apog to the Cebu Doctor's Hospital for immediate medical attention, but he was transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

The assailant is still at large, as of this posting. (Jessa May Bidong and Chirley Mae Binanlao/CNU Communication Interns/SunStar Philippines)