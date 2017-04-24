ASG ‘rescuers’ caught

The local police in Clarin, Bohol took custody of a police official from the crime laboratory in Region 11 in Davao City and a suspected bomb maker after allegedly finding them on board a black Nissan Navarra pick-up while the second encounter between government troops and suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) ensued Saturday night.

An intelligence source, who asked not to be named, said the official was with a driver whom he described as a Tausug.

“They were driving fast, that’s why they were flagged down in a military roadblock near a resort in Barangay Bacani. Intel personnel saw her throw a cellphone on the ground,” he said.

The cellphone was traced and the intelligence officer learned that the woman and her driver were allegedly contacting the remaining members of the Abu Sayyaf.

“They were allegedly trying to rescue a 17-year-old alias Asis, who was royalty in Basilan,” another source said.

Local police have not yet confirmed the information, but said that the police official and the bomb expert were in their office for tactical interrogation past 11 p.m. Saturday.

The driver, according to an intelligence police who asked not to be named, is a bomb expert identified as Renierlo “Kudri” Dongon, brother-in-law of former Abu Sayyaf leader Abu Solaiman, alias Abdurajik Janjalani, and his brother Khadafi Janjalani.

The two were brought to the Bohol Provincial Police Station (BPPO) at 5 p.m. with a convoy full of Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) men.

At 7 p.m., Chief Insp. Gaylord Tamayo, officer-in-charge of the Inabanga police conducted the search inside the vehicle. Police discovered flippers and snorkeling gear, a police-issued firearm, sets of clothes, first aid kits and food inside.

“It’s up to the investigators now to determine the case to be filed against these persons,” Tamayo said.

The confiscated items were believed to be supplies to help the remaining suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members in fleeing Bohol.

The police official is under the custody of the local police while the bomb expert was already arrested by the virtue of a warrant of arrest for double murder and double murder with attempted murder.

It was issued by Judge Vincent Rosales in Branch 23 of the Regional Trial Court in Cagayan De Oro.

This was related to the bombing incident in Maxandrea Hotel in Cagayan de Oro last Oct. 11, 2012 in which he allegedly took part as one of the three bombers.

The incident, which killed two persons and hurt two cops, was intended to bomb the vehicle of GMA network parked outside the hotel allegedly because of a TV coverage that aired what they claimed to be material offensive to their doctrine, a police report said.

Dongon also revealed that his sister Saynab was the wife of Khadafi Janjalani, an ASG leader, who remarried after the death of Janjalani “Maroan” Ebrahim, a Malaysian national and an active member of the Al-Qaeda operating in the provinces of Cotabato and Lanao.