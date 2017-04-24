Boy faces raps over Facebook threat

POLICE charged an 18-year-old medical technology student who allegedly demanded to have sex with a 17-year-old neighbor in exchange for keeping the latter’s nude photos from circulating on Facebook.

The Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) 7 filed a complaint against Francis James Flores, 18, for violating Republic Act (RA) 9995, or the Anti-Voyeurism Act of 2009, and RA 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, before the Office of the Cebu City Prosecutor yesterday.

Chief Insp. Michael Virtudazo, the ACG 7 head, said they caught the suspect in a coffee shop on F. Ramos St., Cebu City last Friday afternoon.

The suspect told the police the victim’s two nude photos were given to him by a friend.

The girl said she saved her nude photos on her Facebook account. She said the pictures circulated, claiming her account was hacked. Two of her friends’ Facebook accounts were also hacked.

Virtudazo said they seized the suspect’s cell phone to check if he has other victims.

RA 9995 prohibits taking photos or videos persons in sexual act or of their private parts; copying or reproducing such images with or without considerations; selling or distributing the images; and publishing in print, broadcasting, showing or exhibiting the recordings through VCD/CD, Internet, cellular phones and other devices.