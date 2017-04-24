Bzzzzz: Will Noynoy go to jail over DAP mess?

BAYAN Muna thinks former president Benigno Aquino III or PNoy to many Filipinos should go to jail.

So they filed a motion for reconsideration on Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales’s order clearing him of administrative and criminal charges. His answer is due this week.

Budget and management chief Benjamin Diokno thinks some people should go to jail over such a huge amount of public funds (see quotes).

Except for Fidel Ramos and Cory Aquino (PNoy’s mom), past presidents had been prosecuted and jailed. Erap Estrada, convicted but pardoned, and Gloria Arroyo, jailed but later freed.

DBM is still scouring evidence against Noynoy, senators and House members to whom DAP money was coursed.

Mike Rama’s poster

Former Cebu City mayor Mike Rama has shared with his Facebook audience a poster titled “The World Needs Men” -- you know, the Ted Engstrom poem that starts with “Who cannot be bought, whose word is their bond...”

Mike has posted it on a wall in his home office. The photo also shows a copy of “The Maxwell Leadership Bible,” which may indicate what books he reads. (Does he read “Art of War” by Sung Tzu, a book on leadership that his would-be 2019 rival for the mayor’s seat reportedly reads? If Mike hasn’t, that may partly explain why he lost to Mayor Tomas Osmena in 2016.)

“The World Needs Men” is his favorite, Mike says. Mike must have found in himself the qualities the poster encourages, as well as the qualities it finds distasteful, which Mike must see in his rival. Such as: believing that “shrewdness, cunning and hardheadedness are the best qualities for winning success” and confining “ambitions to selfish desires.”

As Cardinal Vidal would say, “Di ba?”

