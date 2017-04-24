Capitol seeks school supplies from donors
CAPITOL ties up with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and other agencies for an Adopt-a-School Program.
This will allow private entities to assist public schools in terms of infrastructure and supplies.
The Provincial Government will submit to CCCI a list of schools that need help, and the CCCI will look for donors and coordinate with DepEd on how to assist.
Donors will receive tax incentives in exchange for their assistance. CNU Intern Mary Nhel Dajao
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 25, 2017.
