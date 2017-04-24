Cebu City Hall employee killed by partner

A 40-YEAR-OLD employee of the Cebu City Hall was killed by her live-in partner in their residence in Sitio Cogon, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, at 11 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

Police identified the victim as Yvette Taboada, administrative officer II of the City Hall's Human Resource Development Office.

She died after her throat was allegedly slit by Ricardo Baguio, 42, using a knife.

The suspect, who is now detained in Cebu City Police Station 10, told investigators that he got mad at his partner for accusing him of having another affair with a woman.

But relatives of Taboada said they could not believe Baguio's claim that he did not plan to kill the victim, stressing he often gets jealous.

(KAL/SunStar Cebu)