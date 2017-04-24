Cebu hits hottest temp for April

The temperature in Cebu reached 32.9 degrees Celsius at 1:47 p.m. last Saturday, the hottest so far in this part of the country, said a weather official yesterday.

Engr. Alfredo Quiblat Jr., acting director of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Mactan, said that the heat index reached 39 degrees Celsius, which is considered “very dangerous” to the human body.

Yesterday’s temperature was also hot. Quiblat said it reached 32.8 degrees Celsius at 12:04 p.m., with a heat index of 38 degrees Celsius.

Heat index is what temperature feels like to the human body when humidity is combined with air temperature.

In an interview, Quiblat said that the average temperature in April for the last 30 years ranged from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius only. He said that the hot weather is expected to worsen until the last week of May with temperature expected to climb from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Quiblat advised the public to be cautious especially when walking outdoors during peak hours of the day, particularly from 1 to 3 p.m.

He explained that a heat index of 38 degrees Celsius can already cause ailments such as sunburn, heat stress, dehydration and heat stroke.

If one cannot avoid going out of their house, Quiblat said they should avoid exposing themselves under the sun for more than 20 minutes.

They should also wear protective gear such as hats, caps and umbrellas. JKV