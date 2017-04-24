CHR 7 to probe detention of 6 Muslim men in Oslob

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) 7 will investigate the alleged detention of civilians who were reportedly mistaken for suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Oslob last week.

Atty. Arvin Odron, CHR 7 acting director, said they want to know how the six suspected ASG members were treated under the custody of the local police.

Odron said he will be sending personnel to Oslob.

Six Muslim men from Lanao del Norte were detained for several hours after police received information that suspected ASG members were in town.

The six were intercepted in a police checkpoint at the national highway in Oslob.

They were later released after their identities were verified.

CHR earlier asked the police to strengthen its intelligence capability to avoid conducting “witch-hunts” against the ASG. / JKV