City to tap Badjaos in garbage collection

THE Cebu City Government will tap the help of the Badjao community in picking up trash in exchange for canned sardines.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña told reporters that it was a private individual, Jay Abiles, who suggested that the City expand its “Basura Mo, Sardinas Ko” program to the ethnic-linguistic group.

“I told him that’s a very good idea, that’s why I want to acknowledge him. He suggested including the Badjaos in the program for them to collect all the floating trash in the coastal area,” he said.

At least 2,000 Badjaos are living in Sitios Puntod Alaska and Nabba in Barangay Mambaling.

Commonly known as “sea gypsies”, about 90 percent of the indigents are living below the poverty line.

Osmeña said that the Badjaos’ participation will not only benefit the environment, it will also serve as a livelihood opportunity for them.

“The important thing is that the Badjaos are hungry and we’ll pay for the garbage they will be collecting. They can have a meeting among their members on how they will organize the situation of the floating trash,” he said.

Osmeña said that the expansion program will start as soon as the City Government meets with the community leaders.

Department of Public Services (DPS) assistant head John Paul Gelasque said they may have to request for an additional P210 million for garbage collection in the supplemental budget.