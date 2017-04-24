Davao police official with 'links' to ASG detained in Bohol

CEBU (Updated) -- A police official from Davao City and a suspected bomb expert were arrested after they allegedly tried to rescue the remaining Abu Sayyaf members during the second firefight with government forces in Clarin town, Bohol Saturday night, April 22,.

An intelligence source, who asked not to be named, said the suspects were aboard a black Nissan Navarra vehicle when intercepted at a military checkpoint in Barangay Bacani, Clarin town.

"They were driving fast that's why they were flagged down in a military roadblock near a resort in Barangay Bacani," the intelligence officer said.

The police identified the driver of the vehicle as Reenor Lou Dungon, a suspected bomb expert who was arrested in Marawi City in May 2013, but was released from prison after presenting fake birth certificate to authorities. Dungon is said to be the brother-in-law of slain Abu Sayyaf leader Abu Solaiman.

At the military checkpoint, an intelligence personnel saw the policewoman, who is from the crime laboratory in Davao Region, throw a cellphone on the ground

The mobile phone was traced and the intelligence officer learned that the policewoman and Dungon were allegedly contacting the remaining members of the Abu Sayyaf in Bohol.

"They were trying to rescue a 17-year-old alias Asis, who was the direct bloodline of a royalty in Basilan," another source said.

Asis, who allegedly poured in millions of pesos for Abu Sayyaf's “test mission” in Bohol, was killed during the Clarin clash.

Local police have not yet confirmed the information but said that the detained suspects has been in their office for interrogation since 11 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday's clash between government soldiers and Abu Sayyaf bandits happened 11 days after their first encounter in Inabanga town, Bohol that left 10 people dead, including three soldiers and one policeman.

Military officials said the extremists traveled far from their jungle bases in southern Sulu province to carry out kidnappings for ransom and bombings for the first time in Bohol, a popular tourism destination known for its white-sand beaches, waterfalls, caves and wildlife.

The United States and the Philippines list Abu Sayyaf as a terrorist organization because of its bombings, kidnappings for ransom and beheadings. (With Herty Lopez/SunStar Cebu/SunStar Philippines/With AP)

*****

Read the Bisaya version of this report.