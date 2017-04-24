Drug dealer with shabu worth P1.3 million arrested
ILLEGAL drugs worth close to P1.3 million were recovered from a man during a buy-bust in Barangay Lawaan 3, Talisay City at 5:30 p.m. last Sunday.
Operatives of the Talisay City Police Station arrested Yayam Gaviola, 41, inside his house.
Four large packs and one medium pack of suspected shabu with a combined weight of 110 grams and P3,500 cash were recovered from him.
SPO1 Jeffrey Diola said Gaviola was originally from Cebu City but transferred to Talisay City after his illegal drug operations there were detected by law enforcers.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 25, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!