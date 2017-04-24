Drug dealer with shabu worth P1.3 million arrested | SunStar

Drug dealer with shabu worth P1.3 million arrested

Monday, April 24, 2017
By
Justin K. Vestil

ILLEGAL drugs worth close to P1.3 million were recovered from a man during a buy-bust in Barangay Lawaan 3, Talisay City at 5:30 p.m. last Sunday.

Operatives of the Talisay City Police Station arrested Yayam Gaviola, 41, inside his house.

Four large packs and one medium pack of suspected shabu with a combined weight of 110 grams and P3,500 cash were recovered from him.

SPO1 Jeffrey Diola said Gaviola was originally from Cebu City but transferred to Talisay City after his illegal drug operations there were detected by law enforcers.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 25, 2017.

