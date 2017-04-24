'Fixer' arrested in an entrapment operation

AGENTS of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Central Visayas caught an alleged fixer who offered to process a non-existent franchise for a vehicle-for-hire.

NBI-Central Visayas Director Patricio Bernales identified the suspect as Jessie Tabanao, who was handcuffed in an entrapment past 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, outside the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) office in Cebu City.

Agents caught the suspect after he returned P150,000 to complainant Luz Estopa.

The money was part of the fee for processing the franchise of the vehicle-for-hire.

Tabanao's alleged cohort, Emil Mirabillas, an LTFRB job order employee, was invited for questioning.

LTFRB-Central Visayas Director Ahmed Cuizon placed Mirabillas under preventive suspension pending the result of the investigation.

Estopa, in her affidavit, said that “somebody” told her she can get a franchise from a certain Emil, who referred her to Tabanao.

Tabanao denied the allegations against him.

Cuizon said they have not been issuing franchises for public utility vehicles since 2003. The Department of Transportation plans to open franchises next year.

Last January, Estopa's van was stopped by a team, which included Emil. The vehicle was released after she explained that she already spoke with them. Afterwards, she paid Tabanao P50,000 for the franchise reservation. She gave P100,000 last March.

Tabanao was demanding for P270,000 for the franchise.

Last April 18, Estopia asked Tabanao if the franchise was available, as she would pay the balance. Tabanao told her to wait as the franchise was about to be released.

On the following day, Estopia's unit was stopped by LTFRB and her driver reasoned out that they have a pending application.

“It was then I learn that the franchise I was applying was fake as there was no pending applicatio before LTFRB office,” she said in the affidavit. (KAL/SunStar Cebu)