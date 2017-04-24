Guardo asks DILG to lift suspension

SUSPENDED Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo will be back in office in the coming days after he paid an almost P70,000 fine to the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas yesterday morning.

The amount is equivalent to three months salary of a Sambag I barangay captain.

“I paid a fine of P69,132 but I still have to wait for the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) order lifting my suspension so that I can function officially again,” he told reporters yesterday.

Last December, the anti-graft office found Guardo guilty of simple neglect of duty for failing to submit some documents when he was still the Sambag I village chief.

DILG Undersecretary Austere Panadero issued a memorandum dated Feb. 23 for the implementation of the suspension order.

Last March 23, though, the Ombdusman ordered the conversion of the suspension into a fine.

Guardo is hoping that the DILG will lift his suspension the “soonest possible time” so he can work on his projects.

Guardo, deputy mayor for infrastructure, was asked to handle the community-integration project of the Philippine Investment Management Corp. (Phinma) with the City Government.

The project aims to link interior streets and allow the public to use the Phinma compound.