Man in Mingla's drug wathlist falls in raid
A 46-YEAR-OLD man was arrested Sunday night after he was caught selling drugs by police officers in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla.
Police recovered two small packs of suspected shabu from Roel Entienza and P400 cash.
Supt. Dexter Calacar, Minglanilla police chief, said they’ve been monitoring Entienza’s movement since February of this year.
Calacar said Entienza is in the the town’s illegal drug watchlist but is not considered a notorious pusher.
Entienza reportedly sourced his drugs from Barangay Tanke, Talisay City, Calacar added.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 25, 2017.
