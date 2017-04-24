Mandaue officers test negative in drug tests

DEPARTMENT heads and barangay captains in Mandaue City underwent a surprise drug test at the City Hall yesterday.

All of them tested negative. The Department of Health and the City Health Office conducted the drug test.

Forty department and office heads had been told to attend a meeting with City Administrator Danilo Almendras, but only 26 showed up yesterday morning.

Those who were not able to attend will be asked to explain.

He said some of the department officials were on official business that had been scheduled earlier.