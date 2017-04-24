Options mulled for tri-level pass works

THE Mandaue City Government is now considering a few options on how to address vehicular traffic from Lapu-Lapu City to Mandaue once the construction of the tri-level pass starts.

City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing hoped that the project will be fast-tracked.

Quisumbing was the representative of the Cebu sixth district when he endorsed the tri-level flyover project on United Nations (UN) Ave. corner Demetrio M. Cortes St. to Congress in 2011.

Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, chief of staff of Cebu Sixth District Rep. Jonas Cortes, recently said that the tri-level pass is set for bidding with a budget of P1 billion.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar already signed the terms of reference for the design and build of the “depressed structure multilevel pass” last month.

“Honestly, like with many shortages nato sa (in our) infrastructure, it’s already very much delayed but ultimately, these are important projects that we need and we needed, you know, yesterday,” said Quisumbing.

Once the project is ready to proceed, the mayor said they will look at traffic mitigation measures.

The City Government was considering the opening of new roads, now being developed in Barangay Umapad.

Quisumbing said they have also been talking to shipping firms to consider the possibility of barge and Roro (Roll On Roll Off) operations between Mactan Island and Mandaue and even the temporary operation of water taxi services for the commuting public.

“These are all options that we have already thought about. We have already done preliminary work, but then, now that this project looks like it finally will proceed then we can take more concrete steps towards realization,” said Quisumbing.

Meanwhile, developer FF Cruz donated the road right of way inthe North Reclamation Area (NRA) to the Mandaue City Government for the maintenance of roads for the commuting public.

These roads include EO Perez St., Mantawi International Drive, B and N Road, a portion of Ouano Ave., B. Ceniza St., J. L. Briones St., F. E. Zuelig St. and some unnamed roads.

“Some of the roads in Mandaue continue to be privately-owned because during the time the reclamation was made, the regulation for the road right of way was still not set. That’s why some of the road networks diha were maintained by the private developer,” said Quisumbing.

The bad condition of the roads in NRA provoked complaints from the people.

With the donation, the mayor said the City can finally maintain and fix some of these roads.

Quisumbing said they can now spend for the maintenance and construction of the road as well as the cleanliness of the area.

“Barangays Tipolo, Subangdaku, Guizo, Mantuyong, and Centro are going to have their boundaries changed to accommodate some of the reclamation areas,” he added.