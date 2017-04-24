Public told: Prepare for heavy traffic
Commuters and motorists who plan to pass by Barangay Pitalo in San Fernando, Cebu should be prepared for heavy traffic today.
The town’s local police said traffic will be heavy since the village will be celebrating the annual feast of their patron saint, St. Vincent Ferrer.
Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua, San Fernando Police chief, told SunStar Cebu that traffic could worsen in Pitalo from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. because of a procession.
Nalua said they plan to close one of the two-lane national highway for the procession.
They coordinated with the Municipal Government of San Fernando so traffic enforcers will be fielded in the area.
Nalua also said that barangay tanods from Pitalo will assist them in manning the streets.
Nalua said traffic signs and advisories about today’s activity were posted so motorists, drivers and the riding public will be informed. / JKV
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 24, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!