Public told: Prepare for heavy traffic

Commuters and motorists who plan to pass by Barangay Pitalo in San Fernando, Cebu should be prepared for heavy traffic today.

The town’s local police said traffic will be heavy since the village will be celebrating the annual feast of their patron saint, St. Vincent Ferrer.

Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua, San Fernando Police chief, told SunStar Cebu that traffic could worsen in Pitalo from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. because of a procession.

Nalua said they plan to close one of the two-lane national highway for the procession.

They coordinated with the Municipal Government of San Fernando so traffic enforcers will be fielded in the area.

Nalua also said that barangay tanods from Pitalo will assist them in manning the streets.

Nalua said traffic signs and advisories about today’s activity were posted so motorists, drivers and the riding public will be informed. / JKV