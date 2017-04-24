Sto. Niño image brought to inmates

LET the Santo Niño lead you to conversion.

This was the message of Fr. Pacifico Nohara Jr, rector of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño to more than 2,000 inmates of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) yesterday.

The provincial jail was the official venue of the opening salvo of the 452nd Kaplag anniversary.

After a mass at the Magellan’s Cross at 12 noon, the pilgrim image of the Sto. Niño was brought to CPDRC where it would stay overnight.

The opening salvo of the 452nd Kaplag anniversary also coincided with the Feast of the Conversion of St. Augustine.

In his message, Nohara reminded the inmates that despite their past, redemption through God’s mercy will never be far from them.

“Despite your situation, even though you’re jailed here at the CPDRC, God has not stopped loving you. He has not abandoned you,” Nohara said, in Cebuano.

Like St. Augustine before them, he said, inmates can become saints if they serve God with all their heart.

Jose (not his real name), a detainee, admitted he cried when he saw the image of the Sto. Niño paraded on the CPDRC grounds.

Jailed for illegal drug possession and selling, Jose said he wanted to return to his family and leave his criminal past behind.

After the mass, the CPDRC inmates treated Nohara and others visitors from the Basilica Minore del Sto.Niño with their dances that have made CPDRC inmates known abroad.

At 2 p.m. today, the pilgrim image of the Sto. Niño will be transported to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Meanwhile, some major roads in Cebu City will be closed on Sunday for the tenth anniversary celebration of the Kaplag Buwad Festival.

From 4 p.m. to midnight, major roads in Barangay San Nicolas Proper will be closed to vehicular traffic for the yearly festival.

The parade will pass C. Padilla St.t, B. Aranas St., Tres de Abril St., Lakandula St., and Carlock St.

The closure will take effect an hour before the parade kicks off. JKV with RTF