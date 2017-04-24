Taxi driver accused of rape arrested | SunStar

Taxi driver accused of rape arrested

Monday, April 24, 2017

THE Mandaue City Police conducted 28 anti-crime operations during the weekend, resulting in the arrest of several suspects.

One of those arrested was robbery and rape suspect Elkhin Labra, 39, a taxi driver.

Police said that last Sunday morning, the suspect allegedly took his passenger to a motel.

The arrest came after the owner of the taxi coordinated with police.

Also arrested were 15 other persons for illegal drugs worth P7,200.

Five persons were also arrested for illegal gambling. CNU Intern Rose Mary Guinto

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 25, 2017.

