Truck hits poles, causes heavy traffic in Sudlon

TRAFFIC situation on several roads in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City was heavy for more than 12 hours yesterday after a government-owned dump truck hit two utility poles along Sitio Sudlon.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) operations chief Francisco Ouano said that since early morning yesterday, motorists were only able to use one lane of portions of Salinas Drive, J. Luna Ave. and Gorordo Ave. along Sitio Sudlon due to the accident.

It also affected traffic along Escario St.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. yesterday.

It was only around 5:30 p.m. that CCTO opened both lanes of the affected road despite repair works on the side of the road.

The incident caused power interruption in the area yesterday after the primary concrete pole, transformer and primary line of Visayan Electric Co. (Veco) were damaged.

Quennie Bronce, reputation enhancement manager of Veco, said 31 houses were affected by the power interruption.

As of yesterday afternoon, Bronce said they’re not certain yet as to when the power supply will be restored because their contractor has to replace the damaged concrete pole.

“Because of the gravity of the damage, we cannot say yet when power will be restored,” she said.

Bronce said their repair and maintenance personnel were already doing the repair works in the area as of yesterday but they’re not certain yet as to when it will be completed since they have to replace their concrete pole.