VM’s guard arrested for stealing

POLICE arrested the bodyguard of San Fernando Vice Mayor Fralz Sabalones for allegedly stealing a cellular phone last Sunday night.

Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua, town police chief, identified the suspect as Virgilio Cayacay, who was reportedly a former communist rebel.

The suspect was caught in an abandoned house in Barangay Poblacion North past 11 p.m.

Police recovered the cellular phone (worth around P12,000) of his victim, Kathlin Canisares.

Cayacay yielded a .45 caliber pistol. He said the firearm was issued to him by Sabalones

A pack of suspected shabu was also confiscated by the police from the suspect.