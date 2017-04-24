We didn’t recall vehicles: GSO

THE Cebu City Government’s General Services Office (GSO) said they did not recall some vehicles issued to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

This, after the Cebu City Advisory Council for Police Transportation and Development (CACPTD) passed a resolution asking GSO to give a status report on the logistical support that the City used to provide to CCPO but were recalled by their office last year.

GSO chief Ronald Malacora said there was no recall of police vehicles.

“Let it be clarified that there was no recall of vehicles made by GSO or the mayor. The 19 vehicles that they’re asking were the vehicles that the mayor initially planned to distribute to the police but didn’t push through,” he said.

Based on the resolution of CACPTD, 19 vehicles and 76 firearms were recalled by the City last year following two memorandums signed by Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

In an earlier report, Osmeña said that the City will not stop giving incentives to policemen assigned in CCPO when Senior Supt. Benjamin Santos was still the city director, but those who were assigned after the official’s transfer will not.

The City also recalled the petroleum lubricants allocation of Police Stations 1, 4 and 9, while 321 personnel of CCPO have yet to receive their allowances from City Hall. Malacora said that when Osmeña assumed office, he initially wanted to give 19 Toyota Hi-Lux pickups to CPPO that were issued to the barangay captains.

But the distribution did not push through because the police stations had received from former mayor Michael Rama new vehicles, which included Mitsubishi Adventure and Toyota Fortuner units that were converted into police cars.

Malacora said the only vehicles that they received from CCPO are three Toyota Fortuners that were issued to the former city director and two of his deputy directors but these were turned over to GSO because they were transferred to new units.

He said GSO was supposed to issue a service vehicle to CCPO Director Senior Supt. Joel Doria but the latter did not claim it.

As to the firearms, Malacora said they are under CCPO custody and there was no order yet to distribute these since renewal of their licenses is on-going.