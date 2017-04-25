Breast cancer info drive launched

A TOTAL of 125 public school teachers from different divisions in Central Visayas benefited from Project Pink, a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative recently launched by City Savings Bank (CitySavings).

The program aims to raise awareness on prevention and early detection of breast cancer among women.

The program was launched in partnership with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.–Eduardo J. Aboitiz Cancer Center (RAFI – EJACC) and the Department of Education (DepEd) 7.

“Project Pink is the bank’s way to initiate efforts to look after the welfare of the Filipino public school teachers. Just like our other CSR initiatives, our goal is to drive change for a better world for future generations” said CitySavings Reputation Management Head Paula Viegelmann–Ruelan during the pilot run last April 18 and 19 at the RAFI Eduardo Aboitiz Development Studies Center in Cebu City.

RAFI–EJACC program coordinator Ronald Delos Reyes said that breast cancer is the common type of cancer for women. Based on recent statistics from 11 local government units (LGUs) in Metro Cebu, more than 300 have been diagnosed with the disease.

“The older we get, the greater the risk to acquire breast cancer,” said the forum guest speaker Dr. Janice Kanico. She said that survival is affected by early detection and she encouraged the attendees to have themselves screened.

Nora Manubag, a breast cancer survivor from the City of Naga, Cebu, shared her battle with the disease and how she conquered it because of early detection.

“Project Pink helped ease my fears and doubts about breast cancer,” added Clote Bayarcal, Pooc National High School principal, during the open forum.

The attendees came from DepEd Region 7 Divisions of Bogo City, Danao City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Naga City, Toledo City, Talisay City, Carcar City, and Cebu Province.