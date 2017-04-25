Bzzzzz: Cop-terrorist story: who seduced whom

BEING speculated on regarding the love affair between Supt. Cristina Nobleza, a police officer, and suspected terrorist Renierlo Dongon is who seduced whom.

Consider the personal data of the couple and make your own judgment.

Other factors, though, such as love, may upset the traditional equation.

FM radio ‘useful’

In announcing a plan for Cebu City to open and run an FM radio station, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña indicated it won’t have the “abuses” of existing radio stations: “too many commercials.”

Tomas must be referring to only a few of such radio stations since he himself acknowledged that“many of them are not doing well.” If they aren’t doing well, they cannot have “too many commercials.”

The fact is that the radio station will be a propaganda arm of City Hall. Disaster bulletins are few and far between and, as being practiced now, the job of spreading disaster news is being ably done by private media and the telecom companies. With social media, one radio station from the City won’t be of much help.

A City Hall radio station, though, will be useful in trumpeting 24/7 the projects and accomplishments of public officials.

What City Hall can do is what some cities and capitals abroad have done: set up radio equipment that may be activated during extreme emergencies.

Cost of electricity to an FM station running non-stop may be much higher than the acquisition cost of equipment. And paid by taxpayers’ money. “Commercials” about city officials will be non-revenue.

Thank commercials

Overheard at a radio station: “Tomas should be glad there are ‘too many commercials.’ Namenosan ang oras ni Bobby [Nalzaro] pagbanat [batok] sa mayor.”

TIP US OFF: TELL US ABOUT IT

[paseares@gmail.com]