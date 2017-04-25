City spends P1 million daily for garbage

THE Cebu City Government is spending close to P1 million daily for its garbage disposal.

In an executive session with the City Council yesterday, Department of Public Services (DPS) assistant department head John Paul Gelasque said that the City shells out P945,000 for hauling 700 tons of trash every day.

The executive session was held after DPS asked for a P40-million additional budget for garbage disposal payments until May 30.

Gelasque told the council that the garbage generated in the city daily increased from 600 to 700 tons because of the garbage-to-sardines program of Mayor Tomas Osmeña, which was being implemented in Barangays Lahug and Cogon Pardo.

Team Rama councilors, however, questioned the program, saying it should have safety nets to avoid abuse.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera said there’s no assurance that all of the wastes brought by the residents who participated in the program were from the city.

Councilor Raymond Garcia is also worried that there will be more garbage generated if the program will be implemented in all the 80 villages.

For the two pilot areas, Gelasque said they usually collect around 70 tons of garbage and distributes 1,000 cans of sardines. The program started last March 6.

The City has allocated P5 million for the purchase of 385,000 cans of sardines, which will last for one year.

Councilor Joel Garganera, however, asked why the city’s trash increased when the City spends P5 million for the program.

He also said that the City is not even generating money from the garbage being collected.

Garganera prefers that the City instills discipline and proper solid waste management to the public.

Councilor Jose Daluz III, for his part, said that the City is “playing a very dangerous game” because the public may no longer dispose their trash if no sardines will be given to them.

Councilors allied with Osmeña came in Gelasque’s defense.

When the program was implemented, Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr. said there were no longer piles of trash seen on the city’s streets.

Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos also said that the program encouraged residents to dispose their wastes properly. RVC/Czarina Rodriguez, CNU Intern