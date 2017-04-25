Clarin police interrogate suspected Abu Sayyaf member

A SUSPECTED Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member was invited for questioning at Clarin Police Station around 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, in Clarin, Bohol.

The ASG member was identified as alias Richard, based on the official photos released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines. He was seen walking unarmed beside the road in Sitio Redland, Barangay Bacani, Clarin town.

Residents said they heard the man speaking in a different language.

Military and police sources have not yet confirmed the information, as tactical interrogation is still being conducted. (SunStar Cebu)