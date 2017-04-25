Clarin police interrogate suspected Abu Sayyaf member
A SUSPECTED Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member was invited for questioning at Clarin Police Station around 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, in Clarin, Bohol.
The ASG member was identified as alias Richard, based on the official photos released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines. He was seen walking unarmed beside the road in Sitio Redland, Barangay Bacani, Clarin town.
Residents said they heard the man speaking in a different language.
Military and police sources have not yet confirmed the information, as tactical interrogation is still being conducted. (SunStar Cebu)
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!